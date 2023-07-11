Low-cost airline's new summer sale offers flights out of Orlando starting at $45

Got $45? That might be all you need to get you to your destination this summer.

Breeze Airways announced a new sale this week that'll fly you out of Orlando to eight cities starting at just $45.

The "Stretch It Out" promotion applies to one-way routes out of the Orlando International Airport (MCO) between August 9-29. The catch? You have to purchase these tickets before July 17.

"Summer vacations are what memories are made of but, with one in four people saying that inflation is making travel too expensive, those coveted vacations can quickly move to the bottom of the list," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a press release. "Luckily, Breeze is making vacation dreams a reality with sale fares starting from just $45 out of Orlando. Combined with no change and cancelation fees and free family seating, Breeze is giving our Guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer."

Here's a look at the one-way flights available out of Orlando during the "Stretch It Out" sale:

Akron-Canton (Ohio) starting at $54

Bentonville-Fayetteville (Arkansas) starting at $59

Charleston (South Carolina) starting at $45

Charleston (West Virginia) starting at $55

Huntsville (Alabama) starting at $55

Providence (Rhode Island) starting at $65

Santa Ana (California) starting at $95

Tulsa (Oklahoma) starting at $49

You can also add on a "Nicest" fare bundle for $1, which gives you more legroom. This promo applies to all Breeze flights – not just the ones listed above – through January 9, 2024 if purchased by July 13.

Prices include tax and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice, Breeze Airways said.