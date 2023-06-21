Brightline Orlando celebrates completed construction for service to Miami

Brightline Orlando is celebrating a major milestone ait it works to connect central and south Florida.

The company said the construction is now complete and it's just about time until passengers can travel on the high-speed train.

Tickets are on sale with the first trips starting on Spt. 1 – the Labor holiday weekend.

Brightline broke ground in Central Florida in 2019 – just one year after operations began in south Florida between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The rail service is the first private entity to deliver the intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

The Orlando expansion project was divided into four zones, which included a state-of-the-art vehicle maintenance faculty, a tenant buildout of the Orlando station at the Orlando International Airport (MCO), 56 bridges, three underpasses and upgrades to 156 railroad crossings.