Orlando International Airport Terminal B cleared following police investigation, officials say

One of the main roadways to Orlando International Airport (OIA) – and one of its three main terminals – has reopened following an hours-long investigation by law enforcement.

In a tweet Monday evening, the Orlando International Airport said law enforcement had cleared a call at Terminal B. It added that road traffic to Terminal B would reopen soon.

The closure disrupted traffic to the terminal, home to several major airlines, including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta, and United.

Specifics about the apparent call were not immediately known.

Earlier, Orlando International Airport said people coming to the airport to pick passengers up or drop them off should make their way to Terminal B or to the Brightline train station in Terminal C.

"Law enforcement in responding to a call at Terminal B," the post read.

What airlines are located inside Terminal B at Orlando International Airport?

Terminal B at OIA is home to several major airlines:

Alaska Airlines

Breeze Airways

Canada Jetlines

Silver Airways

United Airlines

American Airlines

Air Canada

Volaris

AeroMexico

Delta Air Lines

