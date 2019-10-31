Orlando International Airport expanding: What this means for you

article

The Orlando International Airport is expected to hit 50 million passengers, in a calendar year, for the first time in the airport’s history. This means more travelers flying in and out of Orlando than ever before, resulting in a busy airport.

Officials will OIA are aware of the need to expand to ease the crowds and stress for travelers and people picking-up and dropping-off at the airport.

Construction is underway on the airport’s “C” Terminal, located to the South of the current terminals.

The several billion dollar project will add 19 new gates, as well as, a check-in and security screening area.

OIA Chief Executive Officer, Phil Brown says the new terminal will transfer more than 10 million passengers from the current terminals, which will have a noticeable impact on security lines and congestion airside. Furthermore, flyers leaving out of Terminal C can be dropped-off at it's own curb, dispersing traffic at the North Terminal.

Brown stresses the importance of a pleasant experience at OIA to leave travelers with a good impression and keep guests coming back.

The new terminal is set to open in 2021.