Reminder: You must have a 'REAL ID,' or gold star on your license, to fly by October 2020

Attention travelers: One year from now, you're going to need an updated license to get on a plane.

Several people at the Orlando International Airport (OIA) Tuesday told us they still don't have a "Real ID." OIA officials are trying to spread the word that the clock is ticking, as come October 1, 2020, you won't be able to fly domestically without a Real ID.

"We have it above the check points, above the security checkpoints -- we have electronic signage on it," explained Tom Draper, Senior Dir. of Airport Operations. "It's just a federal mandate. It's an added security measure. The biggest things is – you have those opportunities and those dates."

You can tell if your ID is "Real" if there is a gold star on the corner. If you do not have one, you can sign up for a REAL ID license at your state driver's license agency or visit mobile enrollment stations at some airports.

The REAL ID Act was designed to establish "minimum security standards for license issuance and production." The program aims to help prevent terrorist attacks and reduce the number of licenses issued to undocumented immigrants.

You will need to bring one of the following primary documents to establish your identity, proof of legal residence and date of birth: For a detailed list of required items, click here.

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

Advertisement

For more information, head over to the TSA website or the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.