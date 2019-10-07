FBI investigating after woman boards plane at OIA without an ID or ticket

The FBI is now investigating after a woman made it past security and onto a flight at Orlando International Airport without a boarding pass or any identification.

The incident occurred on Saturday. A woman, who was not cooperative at all with authorities, boarded Delta flight 1516 from Orlando to Atlanta without an ID or ticket.

Casey Malone, a passenger on the flight, said that the woman was taken off the flight before departure. The plane then moved away from the terminal and stopped on the tarmac for about an hour before heading back to the terminal. Every passenger was then asked to get off the plane to be re-screened.

"There was the Orlando police waiting for us, TSA was there, and they did a full inspection or the plane with multiple K9 dogs," Malone told FOX 35.

In a statement, Orlando Police said that "officers asked the passenger for identification and for her boarding pass, in which she stated she threw her ticket away and did not have identification.”

Delta Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) immediately began investigating the incident. The FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security has since joined the investigation.

Chris Hinn, a former police advisor for Homeland Security and Deputy Assistant for TSA, said that investigators are likely going through footage right now to narrow down what happened.

"There’s so many cameras that at that check point, TSA should be able to pin that minute, that second that person walked through, and see when she went through that check point," Hinn said.

Hinn also said that if the woman truly did not have a boarding pass or I.D., then there was a security breach at the TSA line, the gate, or both.

An official with Homeland Security said that it is unclear how long the investigation will take or how many details will be released about how it happened.

Delta said that they are doing their own investigation on why the passenger was not ticketed.