Orlando Freefall, Orlando Slingshot: ICON Park demands group shut down both rides to verify safety

article

The owners of ICON Park in Orlando have sent a letter to SlingShot Group, the company behind Orlando FreeFall and Orlando SlingShot, to immediately shut down their rides until they can verify that both attractions are safe.

Last week, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after he fell out of the restraints while on Orlando FreeFall, a drop tower ride that takes people 400 feet into the air and drops them at speeds upwards of 75 miles per hour. The tragic incident was caught on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

"We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do. In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed, and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public," ICON Park said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Orlando FreeFall opened in December 2021. It has been shut down since the boy's death on Thursday night.

SlingShot's other ride, Orlando SlingShot, deemed the "world's tallest slingshot," has remained open.

"We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson and our thoughts are with his family and friends. This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park and we’re working hard to make sure this never happens again."

An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, the state agency that oversees the safety of amusement rides, looks over the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at Orlando ICON Park. Expand

Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services were at ICON Park on Friday investigating the ride and the seat where Sampson was sitting.

Links to both attractions appear to have been removed from ICON Park's website.

WHO WAS TYRE SAMPSON?

Tyre Sampson was visiting Orlando with another family from Missouri, according to authorities and his family.

His dad, Yarnell Sampson, said his son loved football and had dreams of playing in the NFL one day.

"This should never happen to anyone else's child ever again, and if I have anything to do with this, it will not happen ever again," he said.

The family has hired Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard to represent them.

"The devastation," said Hilliard, who reportedly spoke with Tyre's mother. "The English language cannot describe appropriately the hole in her heart."

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.