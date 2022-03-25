'You guys are sure you checked him?': workers discuss boy's fall from Orlando drop tower ride

Moments after a teenager tragically fell from the drop tower attraction at ICON Park in Orlando – and the ride was brought to its ending position – a worker appeared to ask other coworkers whether the teen was properly secured into the ride seat.

FOX 35 has obtained video that shows the entire incident. Due to the graphic nature, we're not showing the whole video. It has been edited.

Not all of the audio in the video is fully understandable.

"Call the ambulance! Call the ambulance! He just fell!" one person can be heard saying as the ride comes down, while others appear to yell or scream.

"Get us off. Get us off. Get us off," on the ride can be heard saying to employees.

Seconds later, a woman in ride-branded clothing walks up to the ride gate to speak to employees.

"What do you think – ?" she asks.

"I don't know?" someone responds.

"Did you check him?" the person asks.

"The light was on," someone responds.

"Yeah, the light was on," someone said.

"You guys are sure you checked him?" the woman asks.

"Yeah, yeah the light was on."

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after he fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower as it was operating, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.

RELATED: Father of teen who fell from ride wants answers: 'This should never happen'

He was visiting Orlando from Missouri with another family, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The ride remains closed while an investigation is conducted.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was expected to be out at ICON Park on Friday to conduct an investigation, a spokesperson said.

The ride opened in December 2021 and is billed as the "world’s tallest freestanding drop tower," according to its website. Riders are lifted to the top of the 430-foot tower, are tilted forward, and then free fall nearly 400 feet up to 75 miles per hour.

It is the sister ride to the Orlando Starflyer.

