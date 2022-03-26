'That's their responsibility': Attorney to represent family of teen who died on ride speaks with FOX 35

Tyre Sampson’s parents hired attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard after their son fell to his death on a drop tower ride at ICON Park.

Tyre Sampson fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park on Thursday night. The 14-year-old's parents have now hired attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard to represent them. FOX 35 Orlando interviewed with Bob Hilliard Saturday after he spoke with Tyre's mother.

"The devastation," said Hilliard. "The English language cannot describe appropriately the hole in her heart."

Tyre's father said his son was 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighed 340 pounds. Hilliard and his team have experts that will be looking at the ride and the factors surrounding the fatal fall. Hilliard said Tyre was turned away from several other rides at ICON Park because of his size.

"He absolutely would have accepted if they said to him, respectfully, I’m sorry, but you can’t ride it. He would be home right now getting ready for football practice," said Hilliard. "That’s their responsibility because there's no way for him to know. If they tell him it's safe for him, he trusts that they're experienced enough to know if it is safe for him."

A memorial has been placed in front of the drop tower ride and grew throughout the day Saturday as people brought flowers, teddy bears, footballs and gave their condolences.

Many hope their support gives the family comfort during this devastating time.

"I wish I could just give them a hug or something. Show them there are people that care," said Jonathan Kao who brought flowers.

Hilliard said they are working on getting Tyre's body back to St. Louis where his mother lives.

Advertisement

The ride will remain closed as state inspectors look into what caused the tragic fall.