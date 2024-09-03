Orlando considers $7.5 million investment for shelter to address homelessness

The City of Orlando is exploring a solution to its growing homeless crisis with a proposal to lease a 21,000-square-foot building on West Washington St. to serve as an "Open Access Shelter."

The facility, which would be open 24/7 with minimal entry requirements, is aimed at filling a critical gap in an area with few options for the homeless.

"The City of Orlando has had the majority of the large shelters for 30, 40, and even 50 years, like the Salvation Army, and we need shelters in other areas, so people don't have to travel so far. It also ensures that one community doesn't bear the brunt of all," said Lisa Portelli, Orlando’s Advisor for Homelessness and Social Services.

The city plans to allocate $7.5 million from Accelerate Orlando funds for the shelter, which will provide essential services, including job placement, substance abuse support, and mental health counseling while accommodating up to 250 individuals. The proposed lease includes an option to purchase the facility, reflecting the city’s commitment to reducing homelessness by 50 percent.

The City Council is set to consider the lease agreement on September 9. The new shelter is part of the city’s broader strategy to meet the requirements of a new state law effective October 1, which bans public sleeping and mandates cities to establish homeless encampments.

According to the city, Orlando's homeless population has surged, with a 24% increase in the unsheltered population in Orange County since 2023. More than half of these individuals are concentrated in or near downtown Orlando.

Community outreach for the Accelerate Orlando initiative, conducted in late 2023, identified the need for additional overnight shelter as a top priority. The Central Florida Commission on Homelessness also recognizes open-access shelters as a primary service gap in the region.

The proposed shelter addresses common barriers in existing facilities by allowing entry without identification, accommodating pets and partners, and creating a welcoming environment for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

