Sarah Boone's new lawyer discussed possible plea deal with Florida prosecutors
Sarah Boone's new lawyer said he spoke with Florida prosecutors about a possible plea deal ahead of her upcoming trial.
James Owens, who is based out of Milton in the Florida Panhandle, recently agreed to represent Boone.
"Sarah Boone needed a lawyer," Owens told reporters outside court Tuesday. He said he saw Boone's self-drawn advertisement as part of TV news coverage.
Boone is facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, Jr., in their Winter Park apartment. Torres Jr. was found unresponsive and locked inside a suitcase, according to the arrest affidavit. Boone told police the two were drinking and playing a game of hide-and-seek.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
"We did make attempts like everybody does in every case – any prosecutor, any criminal defense lawyer, public defender – you have plea negotiations. That's just part of it. So there were attempts to settle," Owens said."I was kind of like a mediator. I was kind of like a go-between. Because once she became pro se, it's very difficult for the prosecutor to then communicate with the defendant."
Continuing coverage
- Sarah Boone, Florida woman representing self in murder case, files motion to dismiss case
- Accused killer Sarah Boone currently representing self while awaiting new lawyer:' I am thoroughly confused'
- Sarah Boone gets court motion win; will be uncuffed during trial
- Sarah Boone loses 8th lawyer, must now represent herself in Florida murder trial, judge rules
- Sarah Boone case: Florida woman who allegedly put boyfriend in suitcase accuses her lawyer of lying
"And you can imagine not having someone to negotiate for you, and she's trying to negotiate with a prosecutor who's trying to send her to prison for the rest of her life. Somebody had to do it. I was doing it," he said.
At the time, Owens had not officially signed on to represent Boone. However, after a couple weeks, a few meeting with Boone, including a phone call with her, he decided to take on the case.
During Tuesday's hearing, Owens asked to delay the trial a few months to the end of the year or early next year. Florida judge Michael Kraynick denied that motion, citing the court's previous ruling that Boone's October 7 trial was specially set and would not be delayed for any reason, including if she had retained a new lawyer.
Judge Kraynick mentioned during the hearing that Owens was representing Boone pro bono. However, Owens refuted that after the hearing.
- Reporter: "Are you doing it pro bono?"
- Owens: "I have been retained. I'm not doing it pro bono."
- Reporter: "Who's paying for it?"
- Owens: "Sarah. Sarah owes me. Sarah owes me."
What that exactly means was not immediately clear. The court found Boone to be indigent, which allowed her to have court-appointed attorneys.