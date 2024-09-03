Sarah Boone's new lawyer discussed possible plea deal with Florida prosecutors

Sarah Boone's new lawyer said he spoke with Florida prosecutors about a possible plea deal ahead of her upcoming trial.

James Owens, who is based out of Milton in the Florida Panhandle, recently agreed to represent Boone.

"Sarah Boone needed a lawyer," Owens told reporters outside court Tuesday. He said he saw Boone's self-drawn advertisement as part of TV news coverage.

Boone is facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, Jr., in their Winter Park apartment. Torres Jr. was found unresponsive and locked inside a suitcase, according to the arrest affidavit. Boone told police the two were drinking and playing a game of hide-and-seek.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"We did make attempts like everybody does in every case – any prosecutor, any criminal defense lawyer, public defender – you have plea negotiations. That's just part of it. So there were attempts to settle," Owens said."I was kind of like a mediator. I was kind of like a go-between. Because once she became pro se, it's very difficult for the prosecutor to then communicate with the defendant."

"And you can imagine not having someone to negotiate for you, and she's trying to negotiate with a prosecutor who's trying to send her to prison for the rest of her life. Somebody had to do it. I was doing it," he said.

At the time, Owens had not officially signed on to represent Boone. However, after a couple weeks, a few meeting with Boone, including a phone call with her, he decided to take on the case.

During Tuesday's hearing, Owens asked to delay the trial a few months to the end of the year or early next year. Florida judge Michael Kraynick denied that motion, citing the court's previous ruling that Boone's October 7 trial was specially set and would not be delayed for any reason, including if she had retained a new lawyer.

Judge Kraynick mentioned during the hearing that Owens was representing Boone pro bono. However, Owens refuted that after the hearing.

Reporter: "Are you doing it pro bono?"

Owens: "I have been retained. I'm not doing it pro bono."

Reporter: "Who's paying for it?"

Owens: "Sarah. Sarah owes me. Sarah owes me."

What that exactly means was not immediately clear. The court found Boone to be indigent, which allowed her to have court-appointed attorneys.