Woman held at knifepoint in attempted robbery, kidnapping outside Orlando Walmart, police say

Orlando police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rob and kidnap a woman outside a Walmart on Monday.

Police said the attack happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart near South Goldenrod Road and Market Place Drive.

Surveillance video, police said, captured the man – later identified as Juan Perez – pacing in the parking lot. He then allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and demanded her purse. He then attempted to shove her in the truck of a car until someone nearby intervened – and Perez ran away.

Perez was located on Tuesday and arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and destruction of evidence.

Police said Perez was on federal probation related to a previous kidnapping charge. Details on that federal case were not immediately known.