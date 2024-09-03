Grand jury recommends changes to Orlando Police Department's Community Response Team

The Brief The Orange County grand jury has recommendations for OPD's Community Response Team following the fatal officer-involved shooting case review. After review, the grand jury found the officers acted lawfully in the use of deadly force in this case. This case is officially closed.



The Orange County Grand Jury has issued recommendations to the Orlando Police Department Community Response Team following the review of the July 2023 fatal officer-involved shooting.

During the 2023 incident, two officers responded to an apartment building for a caller who was reportedly intoxicated. The 32-year-old victim, Rachel Ellis, was armed with two knives and threatened to harm herself or any officer who tried to intervene, according to the report. She then reportedly charged at the officers with two knives in hand, and that's when the officers fatally shot her.

After review, the grand jury found the officers acted lawfully in the use of deadly force in this case.

However, the grand jury did request further testimony about the Orlando Police Department's Community Response Team, which works alongside Mental Health Clinicians.

The Grand Jury released the following recommendations for the Community Response Team:

Explore Co-Response Models: A system where Community Response Team members work alongside officers to manage safety and essential mental health support.

Increase Resources and Staffing: The jury highlighted that the current staffing and scheduling may not meet the city's needs. They recommended providing additional financial resources to expand the team and improve service.

Adjust Operational Practices: They also proposed using plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles to help reduce crisis escalation.

The grand jury commended the Orlando Police Department for their research and development of the Community Response Team to help manage the mental health crises officers face daily.

The Orlando Police Department stated that they are actively working to improve the Community Response Team and find ways to integrate mental health support into operations.

This case is officially closed.