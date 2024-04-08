Orlando sets special election date to fill Regina Hill's District 5 seat after her suspension, arrest

District 5 voters will head to the polls in May to vote on who will fill the now-vacant District 5 seat.

Orlando City Commissioners voted Monday to set the special election for May 21. If there is a runoff, voters will head back to the polls on June 18th.

The seat belonged to now-suspended City Commissioner Regina Hill. She faces multiple criminal charges, including elderly exploitation and fraud.

After Monday's meeting, at least seven people expressed interest to FOX 35 in wanting to fill Hill's seat.

That includes Shaniqua "Shan" Rose, who ran against Hill in 2021.

"This is about the betterment of the people," Rose said. "I'm here to be a champion. I didn't win in 2021, but I used my nonprofit to continue to fight."

Another recognizable face is former Rep. Travaris McCurdy.

"My commitment will always be to listen to you and advocate," McCurdy said during a news conference outside City Hall.

As of Monday evening, McCurdy was the only candidate who had filed the initial documentation to run.

Those who hope to lead District 5 said the community needs someone who will focus on economic development and bring integrity moving forward.

Cameron Hope runs a neighborhood tax business and believes he is ready.

"Unfortunate, but we have to rebound. The district needs a representative and I'm here to step up for that cause," Hope said.

Other candidates include Tiakeysha Ellison, who runs a coaching firm for business owners.

"I already have the experience of assisting the community. I will just have the title behind me," Ellison said.

Other candidates are community advocates Miles Mulrain and Lawanna Gelzer.

"I think it's important we have someone who knows what's going on in District 5, who has been doing the work here," said Mulrain.

"I'm not new coming to city council meetings giving a voice to the voiceless," Gelzer said. "Bottom line, we need a person who can walk in under these times and understand we're behind the 8-ball."

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the Special Election will cost roughly $32,000. He said he's confident District 5 will be taken care of until the seat is filled.

"Generally, we do things by consensus here. Very rarely you have a split vote on anything," Dyer said. "All the other commissioners will watch out for District 5."

The qualifying date for candidates is April 16.

For more information about the Special Election, click here.