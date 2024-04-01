Expand / Collapse search

Regina Hill arrest: Orlando City Council could decide embattled commissioner's fate on Monday

By Dani Medina
Published  April 1, 2024 6:30am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Regina Hill: Orlando commissioners meeting Monday

Orlando city commissioners are meeting Monday to discuss the arrest of Regina Hill. Here's what we know so far.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon, just a few days after District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested for elderly exploitation and fraud

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. 

It should be noted that Hill's arrest is not included in the City Council Meeting agenda, but it does mark the first time commissioners are meeting following Hill's arrest. It remains unclear at this time if Hill, who bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon, will appear at Monday's meeting. 

Regina Hill bonds out of Orange County Jail

Regina Hill was arrested and charged with elderly exploitation and fraud stemming from a 13-month-long FDLE investigation. She was booked into the Orange County Jail on $40,000 bond, but was released on Thursday afternoon.

She was booked into the Orange County Jail on Thursday after a 13-month-long investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and an indictment from a grand jury, which revealed that Hill allegedly took advantage of a 96-year-old constituent and used $100,000 of her money to fund vacations, medical procedures and pay her bills. 

WHO IS REGINA HILL?: What to know about arrested Orlando Commissioner

Because Hill has been indicted by a grand jury, the next step would be for her to be removed from office at the discretion of Gov. Ron DeSantis. That would set the stage for a special election in Orlando to fill the District 5 seat, which includes  downtown Orlando and the communities of Parramore, Rock Lake, Malibu, Clear Lake, Ivey Lane, Lake Sunset, the Willows, the Mercy Drive Corridor, Timber Sounds, Lake Mann Homes, Demetrius Homes, Timberleaf and Metro West.

Regina Hill's attorney on commissioner's arrest

James Smith, the attorney representing Regina Hill at her initial appearance, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse on Thursday. He said Hill has not yet made a decision about who will be on her permanent legal team.

As of Friday, DeSantis hasn't taken action against Hill. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed to FOX 35 that the governor's office has been in contact with the city's attorney. 

Dyer told FOX 35 on Friday that he has 10 days to call a special election, and that's in the works shortly. 

This is a developing story. 