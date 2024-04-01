Orlando city commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon, just a few days after District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested for elderly exploitation and fraud.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

It should be noted that Hill's arrest is not included in the City Council Meeting agenda, but it does mark the first time commissioners are meeting following Hill's arrest. It remains unclear at this time if Hill, who bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon, will appear at Monday's meeting.

She was booked into the Orange County Jail on Thursday after a 13-month-long investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and an indictment from a grand jury, which revealed that Hill allegedly took advantage of a 96-year-old constituent and used $100,000 of her money to fund vacations, medical procedures and pay her bills.

Because Hill has been indicted by a grand jury, the next step would be for her to be removed from office at the discretion of Gov. Ron DeSantis. That would set the stage for a special election in Orlando to fill the District 5 seat, which includes downtown Orlando and the communities of Parramore, Rock Lake, Malibu, Clear Lake, Ivey Lane, Lake Sunset, the Willows, the Mercy Drive Corridor, Timber Sounds, Lake Mann Homes, Demetrius Homes, Timberleaf and Metro West.

As of Friday, DeSantis hasn't taken action against Hill. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed to FOX 35 that the governor's office has been in contact with the city's attorney.

Dyer told FOX 35 on Friday that he has 10 days to call a special election, and that's in the works shortly.

This is a developing story.