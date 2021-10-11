Orlando Air & Space Show Oct. 16-17
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orlando Air & Space Show comes to Orlando Sanford International Airport October 16-17 and will feature the Air Force Thunderbirds.
Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Flight Line Club and Corporate Chalets will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The aerial portion of the show runs from noon to approximately 4 p.m.
There will be a variety of aircraft on static display inside the event site. All tickets must be purchased online or by phone and will not be available on-site at the airport.
In addition to the Thunderbirds, there will be a number of other performers:
- The F-18 Rhino Demo Team flies the F/A-18F Super Hornet in a 15-minute demonstration of the Navy's workhorse carrier-based fighter.
- The V-22 Osprey is a highly versatile tilt-rotor aircraft. The aircraft operates as a helicopter when taking off and landing vertically.
- Scott "Scooter" Yoak will put on a dazzling aerobatic display in this amazingly restored P-51D Mustang. This P-51 is a celebration of our nation’s armed forces.
- The United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team, known as the SOCOAM Para-Commandos, is composed of volunteers from the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and U.S. government civilians who are assigned to the Special Operations Command.
- The Navy Legacy Flight will feature the FA/18 Super Hornet and an F4U Corsair formation flight showcasing the past and future of Naval aviation.
- The Douglas C-47 was a direct militarized variant of the Douglas DC-3 airliner.
- The EA-18G Growler is the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and is the only one in production today. A variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F Super Hornet, the Growler provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and allies around the world.
- The B-25 Bomber was used by the U.S and its allies in every theater of World War II.
- John Black flies his Super Decathlon to the edge of the envelope putting on a dynamic display and showing what you can really make an over-the-wing airplane do.
To see ticket options, visit the Orlando Air & Space Show website. For more information, call 407-442-1786.