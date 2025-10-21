Orlando Air Dot Show cancelled, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pull out

The Brief The 2025 Orlando Air Dot Show has been canceled. The U.S. Air Force "Thunderbirds" weren't going to appear during a government shutdown. The Thunderbirds have already pulled out of several shows across the country.



The Orlando Air Dot show is canceled for 2025.

The U.S. Air Force "Thunderbirds," along with the RE/MAX Parachute team, Cyberbeast vs. Mustang and others were set to perform at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Oct. 25 to 26.

Ticket holders will receive an email detailing how they can defer tickets until 2026 or request a refund, the Air Show Tour's website said.

What we know:

The Air Show Tour released a statement on its website saying in part, "Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, this weekend’s Orlando air show will not take place as scheduled."

The statement continued, saying, "As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, we’re already looking ahead to what’s next, with exciting plans on the horizon and even more to come in the months ahead."

What is the Orlando Air Dot Show?

The backstory:

The Air Show Tour was set to take place in Orlando Oct. 25 to 26 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport for the Orlando Air Dot Show. Planning to travel to eight destinations, the Air Show aimed to inspire "millions with a patriotic celebration of military and civilian aviation excellence," its website said.

However, due to the government shutdown, which mandates that the military can't participate in the airshow, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds won't perform. The Thunderbirds previously did not attend this year's airshows in California, Georgia and Mississippi as well.

By Tuesday afternoon, event organizers did not confirm if the Thunderbirds would be in attendance or if the show would continue without them.

A statement on the organization's website Tuesday evening confirmed the show was canceled for the year with an Oct. 3 and 4 date set for 2026.

‘An unfortunate circumstance’

What they're saying:

Air Dot Show spokesperson Chris Dirato told FOX 35 Tuesday afternoon that the shutdown in Washington doesn’t give them many options.

"The government shutdown mandates that the military cannot participate," Chris Dirato said in reference to the altered Atlanta show. "It’s an unfortunate circumstance."

Ally Hearne, who lives near the airport, said she makes it an annual view the air show at home with her friends.

"It’s disappointing," she said in response to the possible cancellation. "It’s something that we look forward to every October."