Orange County to reopen its application portal for $1,000 checks

Orange County will reopen its CARES application portal on Tuesday, giving residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic another chance to apply for one-time payments of $1,000.

The application portal will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. 15,000 users will be allowed to apply before the portal closes. Members of the same household can now apply but if you have already received a check yourself, you cannot.

In order to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

You are not eligible to receive the money if you have already received a payment from the Orange County CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program. However, for just the second time, members in the same household can apply for their own assistance.

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved and can expect to receive a check in the mail in six to eight weeks.

For the entire eligibility list and to submit an application, visit the Orange County website.

