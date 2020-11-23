Florida COVID-19 testing sites see long lines as holidays approach

Health officials are reminding people that the COVID-19 pandemic will not pause for Thanksgiving and that everyone should try to celebrate the holiday safely.

Previously, some people have waited at Orange County's Barnett Park COVID-19 testing site for over two hours, as the demand to get tested is up. Officials do not expect the demand will slow down any time soon.

On Monday morning, SKYFOX flew over the Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 testing site and spotted long lines.

"We think it's primarily due to the holidays coming up. Families visiting and those traveling as well," Blaine Mustain, a COVID-19 site Operations Manager.

"We're going to see family for the holidays," one Orange County resident waiting said. "No symptoms. We're just doing it to be cautious."

The COVID-19 testing site offers both molecular and rapid antigen tests. No symptoms are necessary and no appointment is required.

