Orange County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for those 65 and older

Residents who are 65 and older can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center. All you need is an appointment.

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the county's vaccine distribution plan for those 65 and older. He said that the Moderna vaccine will be given to residents with appointments at the Orange County Convention Center.

To register, visit OCFL.net/vaccines and click on the link to the registration site.

They plan to 1,500 people a day. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has its employees and paramedics ready to get the line moving as quickly as possible.

Orange County's Dr. Pino said that there will be "plenty of appointments. We want to test our ability to double shift, we want to accommodate for the days we will be closed."

"Anybody that is considering getting the shot, I can tell you that it's not painful at all," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said after getting it during a news conference on Monday. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings received the vaccine alongside him.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site will reportedly open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, it will open for vaccinations for a half-day from 8 a.m. until noon. The site will then be closed Friday through Sunday for the New Year holiday and reopen on Monday, January 4, at 8 a.m.

Florida reportedly has already vaccinated more than 122,000 people, with 12,000 of those said to be in Orange County.

