Orange County to announce COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents 65 and older

article

Orange County will soon reveal some new information regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Florida Department of Health Orange County Spokesperson Kent Donahue confirmed to FOX 35 that the county will make a big announcement on Monday regarding their plan to vaccinate their residents who are 65 and older and want the COVID-19 vaccine.

The County has already started vaccinating first responders at a drive-thru clinic after receiving 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week.

MORE NEWS: President Trump signs COVID relief, spending bill averting shutdown. So what happens now?

Orange County told FOX 35 that they have been preparing for this day for quite a while, using three flu-vaccine events as practice. With that, the Florida Department of Health in the county says that everybody knows the process and the system for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Oviedo Mall to begin for those with appointments

Seminole County will start distributing the vaccine to residents 65 and older on Monday.

They are prioritizing that age group, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, EMTs and paramedics providing direct services, and Florida Department of Health clinical staff. The county's next priority group includes law enforcement, 911 operators, and non-clinical critical and public health workers.

They are distributing the vaccine at the Oviedo Mall.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.