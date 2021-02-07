Orange County strike teams out in full-force on Super Bowl Sunday

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is warning that strike teams will be out in full-force on Super Bowl Sunday.

The teams will punish small businesses, like bars and nightclubs, that do not follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, some bar owners told FOX 35 that they are not expecting big crowds and think most people will be watching the game from home.

