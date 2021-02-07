Expand / Collapse search

Orange County strike teams out in full-force on Super Bowl Sunday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings wants to make sure that local bars and nightclubs are following COVID rules.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is warning that strike teams will be out in full-force on Super Bowl Sunday.

The teams will punish small businesses, like bars and nightclubs, that do not follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, some bar owners told FOX 35 that they are not expecting big crowds and think most people will be watching the game from home.

