Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Kansas City Chiefs

article

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, making history as the NFC champion Buccaneers are the first team to host and play in the Super Bowl.

AFC champions and last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs, arrived in town on Saturday. The NFL had teams delay traveling into the host city at least until Friday at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs instead chose to come on Saturday, repeating their itinerary from earlier in the season when they beat Tom Brady and the Bucs 27-24 on November 29th.

TRENDING: Disney's Animal Kingdom residents predict Super Bowl LV winner

The big game's host city, Tampa, filled with sports fans earlier in the weekend and the party has not stopped. On Saturday, revelers were spotted on boats and on land.

"We are lifelong Bucs fans, took the day off to see all the activity out here just wanted to feel all the vibes," Jamil Crews told FOX 35 News.

Advertisement

Crews said he was born and raised in Tampa -- a Bucs fan since birth. His mom said she has been a Buc’s fan even longer than that. They could not be more excited that their hometown team is the first-ever in NFL history to host and play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

SUPER BOWL RECIPE: The perfect Super Bowl appetizer: Greek Nachos

FOX 35 News also found a few Kansas City Chiefs fans taking it all in too and they said they feel pretty welcomed.

"Oh, yea! There's a lot of Chiefs fans here too...it goes both ways. I’ll probably be sitting next to a cardboard cut-out," Steve Colb explained.

RELATED: 'Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader,' health officials urge

Following the game, the traditional Super Bowl parade with the game's MVP will be skipped at Walt Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Disney will keep one tradition alive for fans to enjoy and celebrate.

"Although Walt Disney World won’t host the annual Super Bowl parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park this year, Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic 'I’m Going to Disney World!' commercial on Sunday night," Disney Parks Blog reported.

The commercial will air after Sunday's game. The long-running Super Bowl tradition was created by Disney in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following the team’s Super Bowl victory.

It will either feature a player from the Buccaneers or the Chiefs this year.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.