Orange County Schools hold vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools is giving students ages 5 to 11 a chance to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 at several campuses this week.
After dismissal every day this week, any student in that age range can come to one of several high schools to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Other schools will become designated distribution sites throughout the week. A total of 22 campuses will be used this week between 4 to 8 p.m. to give first doses.
Each high school serves as a feeder for the nearby elementary and middle schools.
The schools participating on Wednesday are:
- Dr. Phillips High
- Windermere High
- Horizon High
- Oak Ridge High
The schools participating on Thursday are:
- Winter Park High
- East River High
- West Orange High
- Cypress Creek High
- Jones High
- Wekiva High
No Orange County Schools will offer the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
However, on Saturday, the following schools will offer first doses between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.:
- Colonial High
- Timber Creek High
- Olympia High
- Lake Buena Vista High
- Lake Nona High
- Edgewater High
"This is voluntary. I want to make sure that is emphasized that getting the shot – these shots – the coronavirus, COVID-19 shot is completely voluntary," an Orange County Public Schools official said. "We are strongly encouraging our parents to take advantage of this opportunity."
