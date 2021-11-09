Orange County Schools hold vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11

Orange County Public Schools is giving students ages 5 to 11 a chance to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 at several campuses this week.

After dismissal every day this week, any student in that age range can come to one of several high schools to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Other schools will become designated distribution sites throughout the week. A total of 22 campuses will be used this week between 4 to 8 p.m. to give first doses.

Each high school serves as a feeder for the nearby elementary and middle schools.

The schools participating on Wednesday are:

Dr. Phillips High

Windermere High

Horizon High

Oak Ridge High

The schools participating on Thursday are:

Winter Park High

East River High

West Orange High

Cypress Creek High

Jones High

Wekiva High

No Orange County Schools will offer the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

However, on Saturday, the following schools will offer first doses between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Colonial High

Timber Creek High

Olympia High

Lake Buena Vista High

Lake Nona High

Edgewater High

"This is voluntary. I want to make sure that is emphasized that getting the shot – these shots – the coronavirus, COVID-19 shot is completely voluntary," an Orange County Public Schools official said. "We are strongly encouraging our parents to take advantage of this opportunity."

