Orange County patrol car involved in late-night crash on 417: officials

An Orange County deputy cruiser was involved in a crash late Monday night on the 417, officials said.

The crash happened in Orange County on the 417 northbound lanes near the Turnpike. Authorities arrived to the crash shortly after midnight.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Orange County Fire Department. Two people were transported to local hospitals, while two others refused to be transported.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

