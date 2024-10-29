Orange County, Orlando reach deal in long-running land dispute over 'Deseret Ranch'

A long-standing land dispute between Orange County and the City of Orlando is nearing resolution.

The complex deal involves a large area of East Orange County, extending toward Brevard County, much of which is owned by the Mormon Church and known as Deseret Ranch. The church had sought city governance for the land, despite it being outside Orlando’s limits.

For years, the county and city have debated the future of 52,000 acres just south of State Road 528. Now, an agreement has been reached: the county will maintain control of the area, but the city will benefit from the deal.

Specific language requested by the county was included in the agreement, and both sides have agreed to move forward, settling a lengthy dispute over the undeveloped land.

"The majority of the board votes for this today and the 52,000 acres will be off the board," explained Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "That’s the agreement, and we have negotiated it through good faith with Orlando to get to this point."

The dispute began with Orlando's efforts to annex the land, prompting resistance from the county. But the new compromise includes a 10-year joint planning agreement between the two, with provisions for automatic five-year renewals.

In addition to settling the territorial dispute, the deal secures more than $600 million for upgrades to the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium, which the city has long sought to overhaul. The agreement also supports converting a work-release center into a homeless shelter.

