Orange County extends COVID-19 testing sites in “hot zone” zip codes

article

Two coronavirus testing sites in Orange County 'hot zone' zip codes will be expanding its hours of operation and the number of tests being offered.

The two locations are in zip codes 32822 and 32824, where officials have seen the highest amount of positive coronavirus cases.

Testing sites are set up at Ventura Elementary and the South Orange Youth Complex. These sites will be open on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Volusia beaches reopen for leisure this weekend; Florida cases top 33,600

You do not need to be showing symptoms to get tested. However, online appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident.

To make an appointment, go to HERE.