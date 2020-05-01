Tracking coronavirus: Volusia beaches reopen for leisure this weekend; Florida cases top 33,600

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 33,690 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,268.

5:30 a.m. -- Volusia County will lift limitations to its beaches beginning May 2, officials announced on Thursday. Beachgoers have been required to engage in physical activity such as walking or jogging and then leave the beach when they were done. But beginning Saturday, those restrictions will be lifted and sitting, sunbathing and other activities will be permitted once again. Read more HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis will be giving an update on the coronavirus response around 10:30 a.m. Friday. You'll be able to watch it live HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, Universal will be checking the temperature of all team members and business visitors who come in to resort property, as well as to their off-site locations. Read more HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- While two new coronavirus testing sites open this weekend, the Orange County Convention Center testing site has announced a new entry point that people must follow to come get tested. Details HERE.

