OPD releases new details about Baldwin Park shooting involving officer

Orlando Police say it was 34-year-old Adam Robertson, who aimed a gun at officers Wednesday night, prompting an officer outside his door to shoot first, killing Robertson.

This wasn't the first time officers showed up at Robertson's residence. According to a police report, in August, officers arrived after a concerned construction worker called them from the house. The man reported seeing Robertson sleeping on a lounge chair with a handgun in his lap. Meanwhile, his infant son was left crying in the next room.

When police arrived, the report states that Robertson told them he'd taken the gun from where he hid it on top of the fridge, while the workers did their job. They also state he seemed to be drunk. Police reported the incident to DCF.

Neighbor Alex Spock said he was stunned to hear about Robertson's death..

"We saw lights and sirens here on the street a little bit later," Spock recalled. "We kinda looked up on the internet what was going on, watched the press conference, and heard everything that happened. We were pretty surprised about it."

Spock added that it was sad that it had to lead to this.

"We're just glad that we heard the mother and the baby were safe."

Police said the officer who shot Robertson has been relieved of duty, with pay, while they continue their investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reviews the case -- standard procedure in shootings involving officers.

The infant and Robertson’s wife were unharmed.

