Police: Orlando officer fatally shoots man who pointed gun following domestic disturbance

There was a large presence of law enforcement officers in the 5300 block of Baldwin Park St. in Orange County late Wednesday evening following a deadly shooting involving an Orlando police officer.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said officers responded to a domestic situation between a husband and wife around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night near Baldwin Park St. and Cady Way Trail.

"The wife came out of the apartment and advised that her husband was in possession of a gun and that he was still inside their apartment, or their home, with a child -- a 10-month-old," Chief Rolón explained.

Officers were attempting to communicate with the man when they said he came out of the home wielding a gun.

"[He] pointed the gun at the officers and the officers fired their weapons," Chief Rolón said. "He was shot and he was killed, unfortunately."

According to OPD, officers have responded to this residence before about reports of a man with a gun.

"Officers were setting up to negotiate a peaceful resolution. Unfortunately, he came out and the officer had no choice," Rolón added.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified and will be investigating, as is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting. The mother and her child were uninjured.

