One of Orlando police officers injured in shooting released from hospital, department says

One of the two Orlando police officers shot during a traffic stop over the weekend was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to an update from the Orlando Police Department.

Both officers are doing well with their recovery, but "still have a long road ahead of them," police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith provided an update on the officers' journey to recovery on Sunday with Fox and Friends, saying they're both in good spirits.

The two officers were shot during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando in connection to a homicide investigation in Miami, according to police. The suspect, Daton Viel, is accused of shooting at them before carjacking another person and fleeing the scene.

Viel was found at a hotel in Orlando hours later where he barricaded himself in a room and shot at SWAT officers. The SWAT Team returned fire, shooting and killing the man.

"He was given a chance to surrender, but he refused," Smith said.

This is a developing story.