Pro golfer Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica Stoll in Florida

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll, according to court documents filed in Florida.

FOX 35 was able to confirm through Palm Beach County court records that McIlroy filed Monday for divorce from his wife of about seven years. The contents of the court documents, including the reason for the split, were not made immediately available.

McIlroy and Stoll have one child together, 3-year-old Poppy Kennedy McIlroy.

TMZ reports the couple first met back in 2012 when she was working a Ryder Cup event for PGA. They became romantic after McIlroy and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki called off their engagement, and got married in 2017.

The golfer, who most recently won the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Sunday, is set to compete in the PGA Championship in Kentucky this weekend.

Neither McIlroy nor Stoll have commented publicly on the divorce.