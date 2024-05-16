UCF trustee resigns after Seminole County prostitution sting arrest, university says

The former vice chair of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees has resigned from his position following his arrest in a Seminole County prostitution sting, the university confirmed in a statement to FOX 35.

Harold Mills was arrested last week and is charged with solicitation of prostitution and indecent exposure, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Mills was among a handful of men arrested in a solicitation bust. A Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputy, Leroy Green, was one of them.

Following Mills' arrest and subsequent resignation from the Board of Trustees, the Board has started the process of holding elections for the vacant vice chair position, according to a spokesperson for the university. Mills' photo and biographical information have since been removed from the UCF Board of Trustees website.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Mills allegedly used a hook-up app on his phone to meet up with, unbeknownst to him at the time, an undercover agent at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs last Thursday.

Mills and the undercover agent agreed to meet at Mills' vehicle before heading to a nearby bathroom, but he was taken down by the undercover agent after he exposed his genitals to him in the middle of the park's parking lot, the affidavit said.

In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Mills said it was the first time he had "done something like this," the affidavit said, adding that he was in the park to "clear his mind" during work. Deputies said he also contradicted his own statement of not planning to meet up with the man, despite the "conversation he initiated" on the app.

The 53-year-old man from Windermere made his first appearance in court last Friday afternoon and has since been released from jail. His arraignment is scheduled for June 5, court records show.