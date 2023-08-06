Man who shot Orlando officers initiated contact with SWAT team at hotel before being killed, police chief says

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Sunday, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith spoke about the deadly hotel standoff following the shooting of two officers.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said he spoke with the officers last night. "They're doing better, they're in good spirits, but it will be a long road for their recovery," said Chief Smith.

The two officers shot came across a car in the downtown Orlando area that was wanted in a homicide investigation out of Miami. When stopped by officers the suspect Daton Viel shot at the two officers before carjacking another person and fleeing the scene.

Viel was eventually tracked to a Holiday Inn in Orlando where he was confronted by a SWAT team.

"He was given a chance to surrender, but he refused," said Chief Smith.

Viel shot at SWAT officers before they returned fire, killing him.

Smith said officers evacuated the hotel before they spoke with Viel who initiated contact with officers.