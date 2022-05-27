Official: Some homes evacuated in Brevard County due to wildfire

Up to a half-dozen structures have reportedly been destroyed or damaged in a wildfire that sparked Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The three-acre wildfire, named the "Persimmons Fire," sparked sometime Friday and is burning near Highway 1 and Camp Road, according to FFS and Brevard County Emergency Management Office.

Video from SKYFOX showed at least two homes that appeared to be completely destroyed, a third on fire, as well as a number of charred trees. Emergency crews were seen spraying water on a number of structures, as black and gray smoke billowed into the air. Watch video in the player above.

Cliff Fraiser with the Florida Forestry Service said they currently have six tractor units, two helicopters, and an aircraft fighting the fire.

No injuries have been reported, he said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.