Off-duty Orlando police officer arrested for DUI in Pinellas County: Officials

An off-duty Orlando police officer was arrested for DUI in Pinellas County early Sunday morning.

Around 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested 39-year-old Cesar Hernandez-Castillo, an Orlando police officer for one count of DUI, deputies said.

Hernandez-Castillo was observed driving his Chevy Tahoe over a raised center median in the area of Park Boulevard and 86th Lane in Seminole.

Credit: Pinellas County Jail

When deputies made contact with Hernandez-Castillo, he allegedly showed signs of impairment including the strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and poor balance.

He refused to perform field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample, deputies said.

A statement from the Orlando Police Department said:

"Officer Cesar Hernandez-Castillo has been placed on paid administrative leave and an internal investigation regarding this arrest has been opened."

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.