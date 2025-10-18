Live updates: 'No Kings' protests in Orlando, Central Florida

Thousands of people gathered Saturday morning at various "No Kings" protests in downtown Orlando, throughout Central Florida, and across the nation. Watch live coverage in the player above.

More than 2,600 protests were planned across the United States, according to the movement's website. Organizers slammed various policies of President Donald Trump and his Administration, while Republicans slammed the protests as anti-America rallies.

‘No Kings’ protests in downtown Orlando

Hundreds gathered in downtown Orlando on Saturday morning with signs and shirts displaying various thoughts and messages.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine: ‘Idiots’

Florida Rep. Randy Fine slammed the "No Kings" protests as anti-American, arguing that President Donald Trump was duly elected. He also slammed those attending the rallies as "idiots" and "morons."

Florida Rep. Jimmy Patronis' warning: Don't attend ‘No Kings’ protests. Stay home instead.