Live updates: 'No Kings' protests in Orlando, Central Florida

By , , and
Published  October 18, 2025 11:41am EDT
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people gathered Saturday morning at various "No Kings" protests in downtown Orlando, throughout Central Florida, and across the nation. Watch live coverage in the player above.

More than 2,600 protests were planned across the United States, according to the movement's website. Organizers slammed various policies of President Donald Trump and his Administration, while Republicans slammed the protests as anti-America rallies.

‘No Kings’ protests in downtown Orlando

Hundreds gathered in downtown Orlando on Saturday morning with signs and shirts displaying various thoughts and messages.

More than 2,600 "no kings" protests are planned in Florida and across the nation. FOX 35's Matt Trezza gives an update from downtown Orlando.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine: ‘Idiots’

Florida Rep. Randy Fine slammed the "No Kings" protests as anti-American, arguing that President Donald Trump was duly elected. He also slammed those attending the rallies as "idiots" and "morons." 

Florida Rep. Randy Fine described the "No Kings" protests on Saturday as anti-America protests. He joined Garrett Wymer on FOX 35 News+ to talk about the protests happening across the country, the government shutdown, and his social media post suggesting that the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms, should be repealed.

Florida Rep. Jimmy Patronis' warning: Don't attend ‘No Kings’ protests. Stay home instead.

Florida Rep. Jimmy Patronis, state's Chief Financial Officer, held a news conference on Friday, the day before planned "No Kings" protests in Florida and across the nation. More than 2,600 protests were planned across the country, according to the movement's website.

