SoDough Square opens Detroit-style pizza shop in Orlando

Any way you slice it, pizza is a delicious food to eat. There are so many different varieties – but have you ever had Detroit-style pizza? SoDough Square is hoping to cure your curiosity!

The new pizzeria officially opened its first Central Florida shop on Thursday at 419 E. Michigan Street in Orlando – and it just happens to be Detroit-style Pizza Day!

The restaurant has been serving guests for the past month during its soft opening with a limited menu. They say they've sold out on most nights and the response on social media has been positive.

"Their Detroit-style pizza was authentic and outstanding!" wrote one reviewer. "If you haven't tried Detroit-style pizza yet, this is the only place in Orlando that does it the right way."

Owner Rob Bair, who also runs the popular Tin & Taco restaurants, says they use a recipe from 1946 that hasn't been touched.

So what exactly makes Detroit-style pizza different from other pizzas? Well, it all starts with the pan.

MORE FOOD NEWS: Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Florida restaurant in Orlando: What's on the menu

SoDough uses a blue steel pan from Detroit that they season in-house and place dough that has been fermented for 24 to 48 hours in them to refrigerate for another whole day. Then, the cooks use a brick cheese blend, which is traditional to Detroit-style pizza, put some homemade tomato sauce on top, and it's baked in the oven for about 10 minutes at 500-degrees.

But the absolute best thing about the pizza is the caramelized cheese crust, or the "frico" as they call it. You can't get that on your traditional round pies!

As for variety, SoDough has ten unique combinations for the pizza lover in you, including:

6 & Conant (The OG) : House red sauce, brick cheese blend, fresh basil, pecorino romano

#24 Enforcer: Smoked bacon, pinched sausage, old world pepperoni, pepperoni, fresh basil

Big Mac Attack: Ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, diced tomato and onion, special sauce, sesame seeds

T&T (Taco Pizza) : Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, crushed Doritos, cotija cheese

Detroit Rob City: Whipped ricotta, house red sauce, fresh basil, pinched sausage, pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey

If you're not in the mood for pizza, you can also enjoy Detroit Coney hot dogs, chicken pitas, and salads.

SoDough Square is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on the restaurant's website.

A dollar from every pizza sold on opening day will be donated to Nathaniel's Hope, a local charity that helps children with special needs.