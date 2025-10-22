Jaylen Glass update: Missing Daytona Beach teen found in Marion County

The Brief A missing Daytona Beach teen girl was found safe Oct. 22, police say. 13-year-old Jaylen Glass was taken into custody under the Baker Act, officials say. No details about potential criminal charges are available at this time, Daytona Police said.



A missing Daytona Beach teen, Jaylen Glass, was found "safe and sound," police said Oct. 22.

What we know:

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon that Jaylen Glass, 13, was found in Marion County. She was taken under protective custody under the Baker Act – which focuses on crisis services for individuals with mental illness – officials said.

Police reported Jaylen was found 24 hours after she was reported missing.

The backstory:

After multiple search efforts, including asking for public assistance, the Daytona Beach Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to release more information about the 13-year-old David Hinson Middle School student.

Jaylen left school Tuesday afternoon without authorization, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. She was in the school office for a disciplinary issue when she asked to get water. Surveillance video showed her leaving the school, police said.

There was a 60-minute lapse between when Jaylen went missing and when police were notified, Young said.

A "concerning" internet search was later found on a school computer, said Young, who didn't provide any further details on the search.

Jaylen left school without a phone or money.

Authorities didn't suspect foul play. However, they believed Jaylen was hiding out somewhere and was still in the Daytona Beach area, they said.

Criminal charges for person hiding Jaylen

Police believed an adult was helping Jaylen hide.

"I want to make it clear that if you're hiding out this young lady, you will be facing criminal charges," Young said at the press conference.

These charges include interference with child custody, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting without violence, he said.

After Jaylen was found, officials declined to provide information about potential criminal charges.

‘We just want to know that you're safe,' father pleads

Jaylen's father spoke at the press conference asking his daughter to come home.

"We love you, we just want you to come home," he said to his daughter in case she was watching.

Steps police have taken

Young provided a summary of the department's efforts to find Jaylen, including:

Reverse 911

Used K9s to search neighborhoods

Canvassed the area using drones and a helicopter

Alerted other law enforcement agencies state-wide

Interviewed friends and witnesses

Searched Jaylen's social media to find potential leads.

What we don't know:

Police didn't provide information regarding Jaylen's location at the time of her disappearance. Officals declined to provide that information at this time.