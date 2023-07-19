Nintendo's 'Summer of Play' comes to Orlando for 3 days of fun

Ready to race to the finish line as your favorite Nintendo character? Well your in luck, Nintendo's "Summer of Play" is coming to Orlando for three days of Nintendo heaven!

The "Summer of Play" tour is coming to the Florida Mall in Orlando from July 20 to July 23. At the tour gamers of all ages have the chance to discover their favorite Nintendo characters and learn about the world they come from.

This is a free event for the whole family to enjoy!

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Nintendo hosts "Nintendo Summer of Play" in the Florida Mall for select dates. (Courtesy of Nintendo)

From chilling at the campfire with Isabelle and Tom Nook from "Animal Crossings: New Horizon", to fighting alongside Zelda, there is something for everyone.

Guests will also receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport that can be stamped while doing different activities at the event.

Once you complete the passport, you will have the opportunity to get free Nintendo goodies, while supplies last.

Look below for the specific times for the tour.

July 20: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

July 21: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

July 22: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

July 23: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can also check their website to see what other fun activities are planned for the tour.