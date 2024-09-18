NHC monitoring 2 tropical disturbances for possible development

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical disturbances for potential development.

In the central tropical Atlantic, forecasters are monitoring an area of unorganized scattered showers and thunderstorms in association with the remnants of Gordon.

The system is expected to interact with a non-tropical low-pressure area to its northwest as it moves north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph over the next few days.

The NHC said conditions could become more favorable for development later in the week, and a tropical depression or storm could form again in a few days as the system slowly moves northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

It has a medium – 60% – chance for development over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, a broad area of low pressure could form late this weekend or early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC.

After that, it could slowly develop over the next week as it moves north or northwest across the northwestern Caribbean Sea or into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.