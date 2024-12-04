Top New Year's Eve parties, events in Orlando area to ring in 2025
ORLANDO, Fla. - As 2024 comes to an end, communities nationwide and across the Orlando area are preparing to celebrate the New Year with exciting events. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly outing or a lively countdown party to ring in 2025, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s a look at some standout celebrations happening this New Year’s Eve in Central Florida.
New Year's Eve Parties in Central Florida
Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party
- What to expect: Live DJs, cocktails, food vendors, dancing and special countdown at midnight
- Date and Time: December 31, 8 p.m.
- Location: 808 East Washington Street (Orlando)
- Price: $25 (not including taxes/fee)
- Website
New Year's Eve at Boxi Park
- What to expect: Live music, digital ball drop and champagne toast at midnight, party favors, photo opp and more
- Date and Time: December 31, 9 p.m.
- Location: 6877 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard (Orlando)
- Price: $35 in advance | $50 at the door if available | VIP: $150 and includes no line at the door, open bar & reserved seating
- Website
Ice Masquerade at ICEBAR Orlando
- What to expect: Ice-themed masquerade with champagne bar, midnight buffet, live DJ and entertainment, ice sculptures, free digital souvenir photos, and raffle giveaways
- Date and Time: December 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. January 1, 2025
- Location: ICEBAR Orlando, 8967 International Drive (Orlando)
- Price: From $50
- Website
ROCK-IN 2025! New Year's Eve Lobby Party
- What to expect: DJ, roaming magicians, balloon artist, countdown live from Times Square via satellite, midnight balloon drop with champagne toast and specially prepared deserts
- Date and Time: December 31, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. January 1, 2025
- Location: Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, 5800 Universal Boulevard (Orlando)
- Price: $50 (before taxes) for ages 3 to 9, $100 (before taxes) for ages 10 and up, free for children under 3
- Website
Masquerade Party at Blue Martini
- What to expect: Masquerade ball with live music, cocktails and midnight celebration
- Date and Time: December 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Location: Blue Martini Lounge, 9101 International Drive ##1182 (Orlando)
- Price: From $70
- Website
New Year's Eve Fireworks Shows in Central Florida
Old Town
- What to expect: Live music and entertainment, fireworks display
- Date and Time: December 31, 10 p.m. to midnight
- Location: 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (Kissimmee)
- Price: Free
- Website
Avalon Park
- What to expect: Live music, restaurant specials and fireworks at midnight over Avalon Lake
- Date and Time: December 31, 6 p.m. to midnight
- Location: 3651 Avalon Park Boulevard E (Orlando)
- Price: Free
- Website
Mount Dora
- What to expect: Live music, food and drinks and a fireworks display over Lake Dora at midnight
- Date and Time: December 31, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. January 1, 2025
- Location: Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue (Mount Dora)
- Price: Free
- Website
New Year's Eve Celebrations at Orlando Theme Parks
Walt Disney World Resort
Ring in 2025 with fireworks and nighttime entertainment at two of Disney's theme parks on New Year's Eve.
Epcot visitors can attend Disney's Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration event, which will take place at 11:54 p.m., according to the park's website.
The Fantasy In The Sky Fireworks show will light up the night skies at Magic Kingdom beginning at 11:50 p.m.
A theme park ticket is required for admission.
SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando will say goodbye to 2024 with a New Year's Eve fireworks celebration, which is included with park admission. The evening will be filled with Christmas holiday cheer, animal encounters, dazzling shows and more.
FOX 35 will update this article as more New Year's Eve events are announced. Check back for updates.
