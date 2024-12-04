Top New Year's Eve parties, events in Orlando area to ring in 2025

As 2024 comes to an end, communities nationwide and across the Orlando area are preparing to celebrate the New Year with exciting events. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly outing or a lively countdown party to ring in 2025, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s a look at some standout celebrations happening this New Year’s Eve in Central Florida.

New Year's Eve Parties in Central Florida

Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party

What to expect: Live DJs, cocktails, food vendors, dancing and special countdown at midnight

Date and Time: December 31, 8 p.m.

Location: 808 East Washington Street (Orlando)

Price: $25 (not including taxes/fee)

Website

New Year's Eve at Boxi Park

What to expect: Live music, digital ball drop and champagne toast at midnight, party favors, photo opp and more

Date and Time: December 31, 9 p.m.

Location: 6877 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard (Orlando)

Price: $35 in advance | $50 at the door if available | VIP: $150 and includes no line at the door, open bar & reserved seating

Website

Ice Masquerade at ICEBAR Orlando

What to expect: Ice-themed masquerade with champagne bar, midnight buffet, live DJ and entertainment, ice sculptures, free digital souvenir photos, and raffle giveaways

Date and Time: December 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. January 1, 2025

Location: ICEBAR Orlando, 8967 International Drive (Orlando)

Price: From $50

Website

ROCK-IN 2025! New Year's Eve Lobby Party

What to expect: DJ, roaming magicians, balloon artist, countdown live from Times Square via satellite, midnight balloon drop with champagne toast and specially prepared deserts

Date and Time: December 31, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. January 1, 2025

Location: Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, 5800 Universal Boulevard (Orlando)

Price: $50 (before taxes) for ages 3 to 9, $100 (before taxes) for ages 10 and up, free for children under 3

Website

Masquerade Party at Blue Martini

What to expect: Masquerade ball with live music, cocktails and midnight celebration

Date and Time: December 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Blue Martini Lounge, 9101 International Drive ##1182 (Orlando)

Price: From $70

Website

New Year's Eve Fireworks Shows in Central Florida

Old Town

What to expect: Live music and entertainment, fireworks display

Date and Time: December 31, 10 p.m. to midnight

Location: 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (Kissimmee)

Price: Free

Website

Avalon Park

What to expect: Live music, restaurant specials and fireworks at midnight over Avalon Lake

Date and Time: December 31, 6 p.m. to midnight

Location: 3651 Avalon Park Boulevard E (Orlando)

Price: Free

Website

Mount Dora

What to expect: Live music, food and drinks and a fireworks display over Lake Dora at midnight

Date and Time: December 31, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. January 1, 2025

Location: Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue (Mount Dora)

Price: Free

Website

New Year's Eve Celebrations at Orlando Theme Parks

Walt Disney World Resort

Ring in 2025 with fireworks and nighttime entertainment at two of Disney's theme parks on New Year's Eve.

Epcot visitors can attend Disney's Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration event, which will take place at 11:54 p.m., according to the park's website.

The Fantasy In The Sky Fireworks show will light up the night skies at Magic Kingdom beginning at 11:50 p.m.

A theme park ticket is required for admission.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will say goodbye to 2024 with a New Year's Eve fireworks celebration, which is included with park admission. The evening will be filled with Christmas holiday cheer, animal encounters, dazzling shows and more.

FOX 35 will update this article as more New Year's Eve events are announced. Check back for updates.

