New Wekiva Parkway ramp at I-4 signals another milestone in completing Orlando beltway

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed the first Wekiva Parkway (State Road 429) ramp at the interchange of Interstate 4 and S.R. 417. The new ramp allows people traveling westbound on I-4 in Sanford to take southbound/westbound S.R. 429 toward Mount Dora, Apopka, the theme parks, and I-4 heading toward Tampa.

The opening of the 1.75 ramp signals that work on Central Florida’s beltway is nearing its final stages, FDOT said. Nearly 23 of the 25 miles that comprise the Wekiva Parkway portion of the beltway have already been completed.

Building this major parkway interchange at I-4 includes expanding two miles of the interstate; building, replacing, or widening more than 20 bridges; and providing access to and from International Parkway. The $263 million parkway interchange project began in October 2018.

The entire $1.6 billion Wekiva Parkway is expected to be open to traffic in early 2023.