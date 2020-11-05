New Universal Orlando hotel with nightly rates as low as $79 to open this December

article

Universal Orlando Resort says that they will open its newest hotel, Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites, on December 15th, 2020.

They said that the new hotel is the second "value" hotel at the theme park resort. There and at its sister property, Surfside Inn and Suites, nightly rates begin at $79 per night. There are standard rooms and spacious two-bedroom suites available to rent.

The resort reportedly also features a restaurant for casual dining, a lobby bar, a sunset lounge, two pools, and two pool bars.

"Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team, Dockside Inn and Suites will make guests feel like they have escaped to the perfect sunset with the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat," the theme park company said.

In addition, Universal Orlando Resort said that Loews Portofino Bay Hotel will also reopen but on December 1st, 2020. When it reopens, it will have newly-renovated rooms and suites. A stay at this hotel gives guests free Universal Express Unlimited benefits to skip the regular lines at the theme parks.

To learn about the hotels or to make a reservation, call 1-888-464-3617 or visit the Universal Orlando website.

