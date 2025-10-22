Expand / Collapse search

$10K reward offered to catch vandals who damaged New Smyrna Beach golf course

By
Published  October 22, 2025 5:02pm EDT
New Smyrna Beach
FOX 35 Orlando
Driver's joyride destroys Florida golf course green

Driver's joyride destroys Florida golf course green

Over $161,000 in damages were done to the Venetian Bay Golf Club in New Smyrna Beach as footage shows a pick up driver doing donuts in the second hole putting green around 3:30 a.m., Oct. 20. Now, the golf course is hoping the grass won't go dormant as winter kicks in, potentially pushing back the restoration to April 2026, FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported.

The Brief

    • The golf course at the Club at Venetian Bay in New Smyrna Beach was damaged over the weekend.
    • Someone performed "donuts" on the course, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage.
    • Investigators are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help them track down and arrest those who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a New Smyrna Beach golf course. 

The second green at The Club at Venetian Bay was damaged over the weekend after someone drove onto the course and performed "donuts," police said.

The damage to the golf course is estimated to be about $150,000.

What we know:

An employee at The Club noticed the damage to the course early Sunday morning and alerted one of their supervisors, who then called police. 

According to authorities, someone reported seeing a pickup truck performing donuts on the course around 3:30 a.m. However, since the vehicle was so far away, they weren’t able to provide a description. 

It’s estimated that 7,000-square-feet of turf was damaged. 

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with New Smyrna Beach Police to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

What you can do:

Investigators still don’t know who vandalized the golf course. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact New Smyrna Beach Police Department at PDTIPS@cityofnsb.com.

The Source: The information in the article is from New Smyrna Beach Police Department. 

New Smyrna BeachCrime and Public Safety