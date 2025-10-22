$10K reward offered to catch vandals who damaged New Smyrna Beach golf course

The Brief The golf course at the Club at Venetian Bay in New Smyrna Beach was damaged over the weekend. Someone performed "donuts" on the course, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage. Investigators are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.



Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help them track down and arrest those who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a New Smyrna Beach golf course.

The second green at The Club at Venetian Bay was damaged over the weekend after someone drove onto the course and performed "donuts," police said.

The damage to the golf course is estimated to be about $150,000.

What we know:

An employee at The Club noticed the damage to the course early Sunday morning and alerted one of their supervisors, who then called police.

According to authorities, someone reported seeing a pickup truck performing donuts on the course around 3:30 a.m. However, since the vehicle was so far away, they weren’t able to provide a description.

It’s estimated that 7,000-square-feet of turf was damaged.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with New Smyrna Beach Police to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

What you can do:

Investigators still don’t know who vandalized the golf course. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact New Smyrna Beach Police Department at PDTIPS@cityofnsb.com.