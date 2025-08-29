New warning signs posted near Pulse in Downtown Orlando amidst ongoing crosswalk controversy

The Brief Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk, saying decorative crosswalks pose safety risks. New warning signs have now been placed near the Pulse crosswalk site after residents have continued to re-paint it with rainbow colors. Across the city, multiple other areas have been targeted for removal, which will span several days.



New warning signs have now been placed near the Pulse crosswalk site as the ongoing controversy over crosswalks across Florida and beyond continues.

Earlier this month, the Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk honoring the 49 lives lost in the 2016 nightclub shooting was removed and painted over by the state. Although residents have repainted the crosswalk multiple times, crews with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have continued to paint back over it.

New warning signs placed near Pulse Memorial crosswalk

What we know:

On Friday morning, new warning signs were seen near the Pulse Memorial crosswalk.

The signs read "Defacing Roadway Prohibited" and "No Impeding Traffic."

Resident and activist Bubba Trahan told FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie that when he returned to the memorial on Friday morning to color the crosswalk with chalk, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told him he could be arrested and charged with criminal mischief if caught doing it again.

Troopers and officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) have been regularly posted at the Dunkin Donuts parking lot next door, staking out the activity at the site.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to FHP to get confirmation and clarification about the new signs and if they are in fact issuing new rules that will be imposed at the site and other crosswalks across the city as well.

Crosswalks and intersections across Orlando ordered for removal by FDOT

Local perspective:

On Aug. 21, FOX 35 News learned that the Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk honoring the 49 lives lost in the 2016 nightclub shooting had been removed and painted over by the state. By midday Wednesday, residents had temporarily restored the rainbow crosswalk's colors with chalk.

The crosswalk was part of the Pulse Memorial and was installed by the state. The City of Orlando’s safety crosswalks were all installed in close coordination with the state and adhere to national safety standards, according to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. Dyer added that the crosswalk enhanced safety and visibility for the large number of pedestrians visiting the memorial, as well as served as a visual reminder of Orlando’s commitment to honoring the lives taken in the 2016 deadly shooting.

Over the last several days, residents have continued to repaint the crosswalk with its rainbow colors, and FDOT has continued to paint over the rainbow colors with black.

Only a few days later, FOX 35 News discovered that FDOT had ordered for the checkered crosswalk outside Daytona International Speedway to be painted over as part of the statewide crackdown on decorative street art. By Wednesday morning, the crosswalk had already been painted over.

On Wednesday, the City of Orlando also announced that 14 different areas would be closed following FDOT's order for removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments. Per the orders from the state, city officials said the previously approved treatments must be replaced with traditional pavement markings. As a municipal government, the City of Orlando said it must comply with state and federal law.

Crosswalks painted over as part of FDOT safety crackdown

The backstory:

FDOT has ordered the removal of nonstandard crosswalks across the state, citing safety concerns and the potential to distract drivers.

FDOT said earlier this year it had notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk. FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives, but this feedback has not been made public.