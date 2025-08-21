Pulse Memorial crosswalk painted over by state overnight, Orlando mayor says

The Brief The Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk was painted over and removed overnight. The crosswalk honored the 49 lives lost in the 2016 nightclub shooting. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the state is to blame for the crosswalk removal.



The Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk honoring the 49 lives lost in the 2016 nightclub shooting has been removed and painted over by the state, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says.

What we know:

Dyer shared a post on Facebook Thursday morning to announce what happened to the Pulse Memorial crosswalk.

Dyer said the crosswalk was painted over and removed overnight by the state.

The crosswalk was part of the Pulse Memorial and was installed by the state. The City of Orlando’s safety crosswalks were all installed in close coordination with the state and adhere to national safety standards, Dyer said.

Dyer said the crosswalk enhanced safety and visibility for the large number of pedestrians visiting the memorial, as well as served as a visual reminder of Orlando’s commitment to honoring the 49 lives taken in the 2016 deadly nightclub shooting.

(Credit: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer)

What we don't know:

At this time, it is currently unclear why the state allegedly painted over the crosswalk. The exact department that allegedly painted over the crosswalk is unknown.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for comments on the incident.

'Distraction, deflection and destruction'

What they're saying:

Dyer said while the crosswalk has been removed, the community's commitment to honoring the 49 lives lost can never be erased.

"We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue," Dyer said. "This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data or discussion, is a cruel political act."

U.S. Rep. Anna Eskamani said the crosswalk was never a political statement, and more crosswalks help to increase visibility and safety.

"Caring about people of all backgrounds is not meant to be a political statement," she said. "What is political, what is authoritative and what is disrespectful to the 49 lives murdered and our entire community, is sneaking into the city in the middle of the night to literally erase a rainbow crosswalk that was originally established with FDOT approval!"

Eskamani said the community won't allow DeSantis to "weaponize state agencies and erase communities without a fight."

"The reality is, Gov. DeSantis has no real plan to solve actual problems our community faces, like housing affordability or property insurance, so all he can do is divide us and attack vulnerable communities," she said. "It's distraction, deflection and destruction."

Sec. Duffy calls for removal of ‘politically charged’ crosswalks

Big picture view:

Recently, United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for the removal of certain crosswalk designs the administration deems politically charged and distracting. Duffy said the designs are distracting for drivers and detract from the core mission of driver and pedestrian safety.

"Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork," Duffy said.

49 lives lost in nightclub shooting

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire inside Pulse, a popular LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 and injuring dozens more. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. at the time and remains one of the most devastating attacks on the LGBTQ community in American history. The massacre sparked a global wave of solidarity and calls for reform.