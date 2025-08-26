FDOT orders Daytona Speedway checkered crosswalk painted over in safety crackdown

The Brief Daytona International Speedway’s iconic checkered crosswalk will be removed under a statewide effort to standardize pedestrian markings. FDOT says decorative crosswalks pose safety risks, following a similar move in Orlando. The timeline for repainting remains unclear, leaving fans uncertain about the future of the landmark design.



The checkered crosswalk outside Daytona International Speedway — a familiar sight for race fans — is set to be painted over as part of a statewide crackdown on decorative street art, transportation officials said.

Popular photo spot, symbol of Speedway

What we know:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has ordered the removal of nonstandard crosswalks across the state, citing safety concerns and the potential to distract drivers. Speedway officials confirmed the design will be painted over but did not provide a timeline.

FDOT said earlier this year it had notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk. FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives, but this feedback has not been made public.

For years, the checkered crosswalk has served as a popular photo spot for visitors and a symbol tied closely to the Speedway’s racing identity. Its removal is the latest in the state’s push to standardize crosswalks.

What we don't know:

FDOT has not specified when the Daytona crosswalk will be painted over, nor has the agency said how many other locations will be targeted in this statewide effort. It remains unclear whether communities will have a chance to appeal or preserve designs that hold cultural or local significance.

The backstory:

The move follows FDOT’s decision earlier this month to paint over a rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub site in Orlando, a memorial space for the 2016 mass shooting.

That action drew statewide attention and criticism from some residents who view the crackdown as unnecessary or erasing symbolic public art.

Big picture view:

For years, the checkered crosswalk at Daytona has been a popular photo spot and a visual tie to the city’s racing identity. Its removal highlights a broader conflict between state officials pushing for uniformity and local communities that see crosswalk art as cultural expression and tourism branding.

What they're saying:

Speedway officials confirmed that FDOT intends to remove the checkered design that greets pedestrians near the track.

FOX 35 News reached out to FDOT for a comment regarding their pedestrian safety initiative following the painting over of the Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk, and we received this response:

"As the state highway department, it is the duty of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems. That means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests.

"Earlier this year, the Department completed a months-long process of updating the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) with input from representatives of state and local governments. This update included a prohibition on non-uniform traffic control devices, such as pavement markings on state and local roads.

"In June, FDOT notified all local governments of these updates and revised provisions of Florida Statutes that give the Department authority to withhold state funds for noncompliance. This was followed by similar policy updates from USDOT Secretary Duffy.

"Last week, local governments not in compliance for local roads began receiving notifications to bring their roadways up to state standards to ensure locals govern themselves accordingly.

"In addition to ensuring all local governments comply, FDOT completed a review of all state-maintained roadways and is now correcting pavement markings not in compliance."

What's next:

The FDOT continues to flag nonstandard crosswalk designs across the state, saying they can distract drivers or pose safety risks.

