FDOT erases protest rainbows from crosswalk outside Pulse nightclub

The Florida Department of Transportation has painted over rainbow colors added by protesters to a crosswalk outside Pulse nightclub.

Protesters added the rainbow design after FDOT crews had recently repainted the crosswalk. This marks the second time the state has had to repaint it since Wednesday.

In a statement, Representative Anna V. Eskamani spoke about FDOT’s decision, saying it was "not only a waste of public money and time, but also an erasure of memory, of visibility, and of the love Orlando continues to show in the face of hate. No amount of black paint can silence the 49 or erase our commitment to honoring all people."

A community event called "We will not be erased" is set to take place at the Mojoman swimwear & clothing store on 633 Commonwealth Avenue in Orlando from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to paint the rainbow pride flag on the store's parking lot.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said earlier this year it had notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk.

FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives, but this feedback has not been made public.

FDOT said last week it notified local governments of its intentions, though it is unclear if the state formally notified Orlando City leaders that the Pulse rainbow crosswalk would be removed.