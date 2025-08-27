14 Orlando crosswalks and intersections ordered for removal by FDOT; lane closures expected

The Brief The City of Orlando says the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has ordered the removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments. Across the city, 14 areas will be closed for the removals, which will span several days. FDOT says decorative crosswalks pose safety risks. Crosswalks near the Pulse Memorial site and near Daytona International Speedway were removed earlier this month.



Orlando leaders have announced that 14 different areas will be closed across the city on Wednesday following the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) order for removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments.

Why are the crosswalks and intersections being removed?

What we know:

The City of Orlando says that the FDOT has ordered the removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments that were originally implemented by the city as part of its "investments to increase safety and the visibility of pedestrians and cyclists."

Per the orders from the state, city officials said the previously approved treatments must be replaced with traditional pavement markings.

As a municipal government, the City of Orlando said it must comply with state and federal law.

What they're saying:

"Despite the orders from the state, the city remains committed to working to create a safe environment for pedestrians, cyclists and all roadway users," City of Orlando officials said.

What areas will be closed? When?

Local perspective:

The city said work will begin on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the work is expected to continue for several days.

The areas that will be impacted are:

South Rosalind Avenue at East Jackson Street

Church Street at South Rosalind Avenue

Magnolia Avenue at East Concord Street

Orange Avenue at Concord Street

North Orange Avenue at East Central Boulevard

South Orange Avenue at East Pine Street

South Orange Avenue at Church Street

Summerlin Avenue at Washington Street

Amelia Street at Ronald Blocker Avenue

Amelia Street at Chatham Avenue

Amelia Street at Putnam Avenue

Central Boulevard at North Eola Drive

West Kaley Avenue at South Division Avenue

Corrine Drive at East End Avenue

The city said that all street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions, including weather.

Officials ask that drivers follow posted detours while traveling in the area.

Crosswalks painted over as part of FDOT safety crackdown

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, FOX 35 News discovered that FDOT had ordered for the checkered crosswalk outside Daytona International Speedway to be painted over as part of the statewide crackdown on decorative street art. By Wednesday morning, the crosswalk had already been painted over.

FDOT says decorative crosswalks pose safety risks, following a similar move earlier this month to paint over a rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub site in Orlando, a memorial space for the 2016 mass shooting.

That action drew statewide attention and criticism from some residents who view the crackdown as unnecessary or erasing symbolic public art.

The backstory:

FDOT has ordered the removal of nonstandard crosswalks across the state, citing safety concerns and the potential to distract drivers.

FDOT said earlier this year it had notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk. FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives, but this feedback has not been made public.

What's next:

FDOT continues to flag nonstandard crosswalk designs across the state, saying they can distract drivers or pose safety risks.