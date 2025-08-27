Expand / Collapse search

14 Orlando crosswalks and intersections ordered for removal by FDOT; lane closures expected

Published  August 27, 2025 9:45am EDT
    The City of Orlando says the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has ordered the removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments.
    Across the city, 14 areas will be closed for the removals, which will span several days.
    FDOT says decorative crosswalks pose safety risks.
    Crosswalks near the Pulse Memorial site and near Daytona International Speedway were removed earlier this month.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando leaders have announced that 14 different areas will be closed across the city on Wednesday following the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) order for removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments.

Why are the crosswalks and intersections being removed?

What we know:

The City of Orlando says that the FDOT has ordered the removal of some enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments that were originally implemented by the city as part of its "investments to increase safety and the visibility of pedestrians and cyclists."

Per the orders from the state, city officials said the previously approved treatments must be replaced with traditional pavement markings. 

As a municipal government, the City of Orlando said it must comply with state and federal law.

What they're saying:

"Despite the orders from the state, the city remains committed to working to create a safe environment for pedestrians, cyclists and all roadway users," City of Orlando officials said. 

FDOT crews paint over checkered crosswalk at Daytona Speedway

FDOT crews paint over checkered crosswalk at Daytona Speedway

Daytona International Speedway’s iconic checkered crosswalk will be removed under a statewide effort to standardize pedestrian markings.

What areas will be closed? When?

Local perspective:

The city said work will begin on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the work is expected to continue for several days. 

The areas that will be impacted are:

  • South Rosalind Avenue at East Jackson Street
  • Church Street at South Rosalind Avenue
  • Magnolia Avenue at East Concord Street
  • Orange Avenue at Concord Street
  • North Orange Avenue at East Central Boulevard
  • South Orange Avenue at East Pine Street
  • South Orange Avenue at Church Street
  • Summerlin Avenue at Washington Street
  • Amelia Street at Ronald Blocker Avenue
  • Amelia Street at Chatham Avenue
  • Amelia Street at Putnam Avenue
  • Central Boulevard at North Eola Drive
  • West Kaley Avenue at South Division Avenue
  • Corrine Drive at East End Avenue

The city said that all street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions, including weather. 

Officials ask that drivers follow posted detours while traveling in the area.

Pulse rainbow crosswalk painted over by state, sparking backlash

Pulse rainbow crosswalk painted over by state, sparking backlash

The rainbow crosswalk outside the former Pulse nightclub — painted in 2017 to honor the 49 victims of the mass shooting and symbolize LGBTQ pride — was covered with black paint overnight, igniting outrage from city leaders, survivors, and community members.

Crosswalks painted over as part of FDOT safety crackdown

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, FOX 35 News discovered that FDOT had ordered for the checkered crosswalk outside Daytona International Speedway to be painted over as part of the statewide crackdown on decorative street art. By Wednesday morning, the crosswalk had already been painted over. 

FDOT says decorative crosswalks pose safety risks, following a similar move earlier this month to paint over a rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub site in Orlando, a memorial space for the 2016 mass shooting. 

That action drew statewide attention and criticism from some residents who view the crackdown as unnecessary or erasing symbolic public art.

The backstory:

FDOT has ordered the removal of nonstandard crosswalks across the state, citing safety concerns and the potential to distract drivers. 

FDOT said earlier this year it had notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk. FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives, but this feedback has not been made public. 

FDOT, Orlando continue standoff over Pulse crosswalk

FDOT, Orlando continue standoff over Pulse crosswalk

FDOT troopers re-painted the rainbow Pulse crosswalk black in Orlando for the third time in less than a week under new state laws and orders from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The rainbow crosswalk in downtown Orlando near the site of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting – at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history – was repainted black overnight, a day after people defiantly re-painted it in rainbow colors. People were back at the crosswalk appearing to use chalk to color over the black paint. Brandon Wolf, Pulse Survivor and National Press Secretary for Human Rights Campaign joins FOX 35's Garrett Wymer live via Zoom to give his input on the standoff between the State of Florida and the City of Orlando and the battle brewing over the rainbow crosswalk at the Pulse Nightclub site.

What's next:

FDOT continues to flag nonstandard crosswalk designs across the state, saying they can distract drivers or pose safety risks. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Orlando and gathered from previous reporting. 

